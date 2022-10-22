Ram Setu Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar starrer's Box Office preview, screen count & opening collection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Ram Setu Advance Bookings

Ram Setu: After giving three duds such as 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Raksha Bandhan', Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is coming back on the big screen with an action-adventure drama 'Ram Setu'. Starring Kumar in the lead, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. For the film, the actor has joined hands with Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuchha.

With a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the audience engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas. The Abhishek Sharma directorial, slated for a Diwali 2022 opening, was recently certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 24 minutes (144 minutes). It releases on October 25.

Ram Setu Advance Bookings:

Ram Setu is seeing a clash with the Indra Kumar-directed comedy, Thank God which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. According to Box Office India, "Ram Setu is slowly edging ahead of Thank God in terms of advance though the advances of both films remain very slow. There will not be much advance for either film and these advance numbers have to be taken with a pinch of salt as they are signalling at very low opening days as Ram Setu is looking at a 1.50 crore nett advance with 75% of this being for day one."

Ram Setu: First Day Collection Report

Looking at the advance booking, it seems that the opening collection for Ram Setu will be much lower than 10 crore nett. "So from advance it looks much lower than 10 crore nett openings for both films (Ram Setu and Thank God) but this should not be the case as audiences should come out post-Diwali on the big holiday but whether both films combined can reach the Sooryavanshi total of last year is very much in doubt.

As neither film is carrying the hype of Diwali releases it may have been better to release both films without advance and let the holiday do the trick as all the advance figures are doing is spreading negativity in the industry. On top the advance is over pre Diwali weekend with much of the audience busy with festivities so unless its a biggie there is hardly going to be much movement for tickets until Diwali is over."

Ram Setu: Tickets Sold

As of Saturday, at 9 am, "Ram Setu had sold 4.087 tickets at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the first day." These are slow numbers, but being pre-Diwali time, the expectations are high. Let's see how much the film will earn.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

