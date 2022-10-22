Black Adam Box Office Collection Day 2: Dwayne Johnson's superhero film far behind Marvel movies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Black Adam

Black Adam Box Office Collection Day 2: Dwayne Johnson's superhero film released a day earlier in India. With high hopes, the DCEU film introduced a new crop of superheroes, however, the film has been able to cash in on the popularity of the franchise and The Rock. It has become the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India post pandemic, but the collections are far away from what Marvel superhero films earned.

Black Adam Box Office Report

DCEU's Black Adam made a decent opening of Rs 6 crore on its day one but compared to Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, the latter raked in thrice this amount. SpiderMan: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness earned even better.

"The opening is the fifth highest post pandemic for Hollywood in India and all the films above it have stronger branding," states a report in Box Office India. The report adds that the film will see a rise on Saturday, given it's a pre Diwali holiday, however, collections might drop again on Sunday and Monday, because, there's a big India v Pak cricket match followed by Diwali celebrations. The collections are expected to rise again post that.

Meanwhile, take a look at the top five opener for Hollywood post the pandemic:

1. Spiderman - No Way Home - 32,67,00,000

2. Dr. Strange - 28,69,00,000

3. Thor - Love And Thunder - 18,52,00,000

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 8,21,00,000

5. Black Adam - 6,65,00,000 approx

About Black Adam

Starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead, Black Adam is the superhero of DCEU. He has been briefly mentioned in previous films like Shazam. In making for the past 15 years, the film is the origin story of an anti-hero. He has been buried for 5000 years before being awakened by an archaeologist in danger.

He comes face to face with Justice Society of America, comprising -- Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. But they are not enemies, the real enemy is Sabbac. How Black Adam and JSA defeat him is the premise of the film.

Latest Entertainment News