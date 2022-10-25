Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Diwali turns positive for Rishab Shetty's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BOOKMYSHOW Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Seems like there is no stopping for Rishab Shetty's films. Despite no star appearances, the Hindi version of the Kannada film is turning out to be a hit now. After becoming a regional success and taking the crown for the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara is refusing to slow down at the box office. Additionally, the Diwali holiday proved positive for Shetty's starrer. It has crossed the Rs 25-crore mark. Going ahead, it looks like the movie may very well do collections of Rs 30 crore in the Hindi version, which will be great news for the makers.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report:

The Hindi version of the film was released on October 14, and the Rishab Shetty-starrer earned about Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. On Diwali (October 24), the film minted good numbers.

According to trade reports, "Kantara has done well in Hindi as it does business of around 21 crore nett in ten days though the very regional feel is limiting the business outside Mumbai, South and Odisha. The best-performing centres for the Hindi version are Thane, Pune, Bhubaneshwar and Bangalore."

Rishab Shetty, the actor, and director of Kantara, has been elated with the response the film has been getting worldwide. On the second weekend, the business of Kantara has been good. By the second Saturday, the movie has collected Rs 19.60 crore for the Hindi version and on Sunday, the business was in the range of Rs 2 crore. This has taken its total business closer to Rs 22 crore in ten days. Now, it will be eyeing Rs 30 crore collections in Hindi. However, much will depend on how the new Bollywood releases, Ram Setu and Thank God, hitting the big screens on October 25, fare at the box office.

Kantara smashes KGF 2’s record in Karnataka

According to Box Office Collection, Kantara has become the most watched film in Karnataka as it crossed the footfalls of both KGF films. "The film is the second highest grosser after KGF 2 but in terms of footfalls it has crossed that film as it gets 77 lakh footfalls in Karnataka. The business of 115 crore nett apprx. In fact it is not KGF2 but KGF1 which led in terms of footfalls in Karnataka. KGF 1 had amassed 75 lakh footfalls while KGF 2 got 72 lakh though KGF 2 is the biggest grosser. Kantara is possibly on course to be the first film to get 1 crore footfalls in Karnataka and also beat the business of KGF 2 to become the highest grosser," BoI said.

