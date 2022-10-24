Thank God: Where to Watch Ajay Devgn's fantasy comedy film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BLOGDRIVE Thank God movie poster

'Thank God' showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who is almost dead after an accident and enters a world between life and death, where he meets Chirtagupt (played by Ajay Devgn) who plays a game of quiz with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the Game of Life. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Sidharth and Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space for the third time and they have previously collaborated in Marjaavaan and Aiyaary. The comedy flick is helmed by Indra Kumar. The film will be released during the holiday season on October 25th this year.

Thank God release date

Ajay Devgn's Thank God will release on the big screens on October 25.

Who is the director of Thank God?

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar

Thank God full cast: Who is playing what character?

Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt

Sidharth Malhotra as Aayan Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh as Ruhi Kapoor

Where to book Thank God movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Thank God movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers.

Thank God movie online download in HD

Thank God can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Thank God Trailer

