Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film maintains steady growth

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film has been more successful by the day since the time it was released. With its Kannada and Hindi versions, the film's box office collections are registering growth on daily basis. Despite new and big releases like Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn's Thank God and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Kantara has managed to have steady growth.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

The film has earned over Rs 31.7 Cr in week 2. ‘Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. On the very first day in the Hindi market. Its second-day collection was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, after the weekend, despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collection on Monday as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. With 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on Friday. On Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and on Sunday and Monday, it earned 2.65 Cr and 1.90 Cr. respectively.

Now according to this Tuesday's records, it has garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on Wednesday and very well maintained its steady growth on Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net in the Hindi market.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

