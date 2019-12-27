Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma welcome baby girl on Salman Khan's birthday

The wait is finally over! Superstar Salman Khan and his fans who were waiting for the good news of sister Arpita Khan's baby can rejoice as the baby girl has arrived in this world. The news, as per reports by Pinkvilla, was announced by the daddy Aayush Sharma who came out of the Hinduja Hospital, Khar to the paparazzi who were eagerly waiting for the announcement. The duo decided to give the actor the best gift by opting for a C-section surgery on Salman's 54th birthday on Friday.

The Kwatha actor, in the afternoon, came out of the hospital to announce the good news. He looked all cheerful and was seen smiling and thanking the photographers for good wishes. Not only the new father but even Helen was also spotted outside the hospital where Arpita gave birth to a baby girl.

Aayush Sharma outside the hospital to announce the good news.

Veteran actress Helen outside the hospital.

