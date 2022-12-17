Ranbir Kapoor fans love his cameo in Govinda Naam Mera: 'The eternal charmer'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHIVANAMAH_08 Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera is stealing hearts

Ranbir Kapoor has a special appearance in the recently released film Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The crime-comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Fans were in for a surprise when they saw Ranbir in the film in the Bijli song where he appears as an actor and dances. The track also features Vicky and Kiara and towards the end when Ranbir appears, fans were left excited. On social media, Ranbir's fans have been sharing their happy reactions to the Brahmastra actor's short yet funny role in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera

In Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani play aspiring choreographers. They are seen assisting a popular dance master in the film, played by Ganesh Acharya, and dancing to the song Bijli. In the end, Ranbir appears. After the song ends, he also has a scene with Vicky and Kiara. The short yet funny role has become one of the highlights of the movie and excited fans are also sharing their reactions to the unexpected but much-welcomed role of Ranbir in Govinda Naam Mera.

Fans react to Ranbir's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera left people pleasantly surprised. Ranbir is known for his charming screen presence and lit up the scene with his funny expressions and character acting. Clips featuring Ranbir, Kiara and Vicky have been shared online and fans are commenting on them.

A social media user wrote, "#RanbirKapoor's cameo in #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar is fire (sic)." Another netizen said, "Ranbir dancing is always a treat (sic)."

Ranbir-Shraddha in u Jhoothi Main Makkaar

After delivering the blockbuster Brahmastra this year, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The announcement regarding the quirky title of the film was made recently with a special video. It will release in cinema halls on March 8 next year. It is directed by Luv Ranjan.

