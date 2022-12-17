Salman Khan's birthday gift for Riteish Deshmukh is special cameo in upcoming Marathi film Ved | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan to make special cameo in upcoming Marathi film Ved

Salman Khan made Riteish Deshmukh's birthday special by sharing a new video. In his latest Instagram post, the actor informed that he will be seen making a special cameo in the film with a song. Riteish who is making his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Ved' got all the support of Salman. On the former's birthday, the Bollywood superstar shared a glimpse of the song with their fans.

"Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd.. Gift to Banta hai... Enjoy.. #vedlavlay #ved30dec @geneliad," Salman wrote on social media. In the video, Salman's look instantly reminds one of Wanted. He is seen wearing a checkered shirt over denim jeans. Both Riteish and Salman groove to the peppy beats of the song in sync. Watch it here:

Riteish recently shared why he chose music composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale, popularly known as Ajay-Atul for his movie. He revealed: "My relationship with Ajay-Atul started when I did my first film, 'Lai Bhaari' (2014). And now that I am directing for the first time, Ajay-Atul was the choice for me and it feels really good when a film is understood and the music that comes out of it makes you feel like, 'this is it' and this is exactly what I wanted."

Meanwhile, Riteish who started his acting career with the movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003 and later he worked in a number of films including 'Masti', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Bluffmaster!', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Grand Masti', and received a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller 'Ek Villain' was recently seen in 'Mister Mummy'.

The comedy film also featured Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

