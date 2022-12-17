Top Gun Maverick on OTT: Know when & where to watch Tom Cruise film online in English, Hindi & other languages

Follow us on Image Source : AP Still of Tom Cruise from the film Top gun Maverick

Top Gun Maverick on OTT: "Top Gun: Maverick", starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise's 1986 classic hit "Top Gun", will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform. The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon's Prime Video.

Top Gun Maverick on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday. "All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26," the streamer said in the tweet.

How to watch Top Gun Maverick online

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Tom Cruise starrer and many more latest Hollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

About Top Gun Maverick

The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed "Top Gun" and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Top Gun Maverick cast

Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell

Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky

Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly as Penelope "Penny" Benjamin

Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson

Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin

Lewis Pullman as LT Robert "Bob" Floyd

Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain

Monica Barbaro as LT Natasha "Phoenix" Trace

Charles Parnell as RADM Solomon "Warlock" Bates:

Jay Ellis as LT Reuben "Payback" Fitch

Danny Ramirez as LT Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia

Greg Tarzan Davis as LT Javy "Coyote" Machado

Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Four Bernie "Hondo" Coleman

Manny Jacinto as LT Billy "Fritz" Avalone

Raymond Lee as LT Logan "Yale" Lee

Jake Picking as LT Brigham "Harvard" Lennox

Jack Schumacher as LT Neil "Omaha" Vikander

Kara Wang as LT Callie "Halo" Bassett

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion worldwide. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture - drama and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best picture.

