Top Gun Maverick on OTT: Know when & where to watch Tom Cruise film online in English, Hindi & other languages

Top Gun Maverick on OTT: "Top Gun: Maverick", starring Tom Cruise, will start streaming in India on Prime Video from December 26. The Paramount Pictures film, which is the sequel to Cruise's 1986 classic hit "Top Gun", will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the platform. The film was previously available to purchase or rent online on Amazon's Prime Video.
Top Gun Maverick on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time
Prime Video shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page Friday. "All set to take-off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before. #TopGunMaverickOnPrime, Dec 26," the streamer said in the tweet.
How to watch Top Gun Maverick online
If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Tom Cruise starrer and many more latest Hollywood films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.
About Top Gun Maverick
The action spectacle is set over 30 years after the events of Tony Scott-directed "Top Gun" and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission. The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.
Top Gun Maverick cast
- Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell
- Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky
- Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw
- Jennifer Connelly as Penelope "Penny" Benjamin
- Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau "Cyclone" Simpson
- Glen Powell as LT Jake "Hangman" Seresin
- Lewis Pullman as LT Robert "Bob" Floyd
- Ed Harris as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain
- Monica Barbaro as LT Natasha "Phoenix" Trace
- Charles Parnell as RADM Solomon "Warlock" Bates:
- Jay Ellis as LT Reuben "Payback" Fitch
- Danny Ramirez as LT Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia
- Greg Tarzan Davis as LT Javy "Coyote" Machado
- Bashir Salahuddin as Chief Warrant Officer Four Bernie "Hondo" Coleman
- Manny Jacinto as LT Billy "Fritz" Avalone
- Raymond Lee as LT Logan "Yale" Lee
- Jake Picking as LT Brigham "Harvard" Lennox
- Jack Schumacher as LT Neil "Omaha" Vikander
- Kara Wang as LT Callie "Halo" Bassett
Top Gun Maverick Box Office Collection
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" is touted as the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion worldwide. It also received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture - drama and the Critics' Choice Movie Award for best picture.
