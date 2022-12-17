Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Abdu Rozik eliminated? Netizens demand his stay in Salman Khan's BB16

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM If recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 are to be believed, Abdu Rozik has been elimination from the show

Bigg Boss 16 Shavivaar Ka Vaar: Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved and popular contestants of BB16. The Tajikstani singer is loved for his kindness and cute antics on the show. However, it was heartbreaking for many when it was suggested that he is eliminated from the show. In the latest promo dropped by Colors, Bigg Boss asks Abdu to leave the show and come out of the house. Following the announcement, not only the 19-year-old but also his housemates, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen visibility shaken by the announcement.

“Abdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwalo ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura (Abdu has to say to goodbye to the housemates, are you also feeling bad after his elimination from the house)," the caption of the post reads. Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Abdu has been in news lately for a prank on him by his housemates. His fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan in one of the recent episodes celebrated Mimrit's birthday inside the house. To make it memorable for her, Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit. However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was co-operative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

In the latest episode, Salman Khan schooled Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu and confusing the Tajikstani's feelings for Nimrit. Salman tells Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."

Salman told Sajid that he too, like many others, didn't like the joke. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu's expense at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes.

