Avatar 2 leaked online; Avatar The Way of Water download link in HD available on Telegram, torrent, Movierulz

Avatar 2 leaked online: "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, is one of the biggest films this year. In India the film opened in more than 3800 screens. Will the leak affect the box office business of James Cameron's film?

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2022 6:52 IST
Avatar 2, titled Avatar The Way of Water, has been directed by James Cameron
Image Source : TWITTER Avatar 2, titled Avatar The Way of Water, has been directed by James Cameron

Avatar 2 leaked online: James Cameron's highly anticipated film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released in cinema halls on December 16. Soon after the film's theatrical link, Avatar 2's download link in HD was up on Telegram and piracy websites like torrent and Movierulz. The film is expected to have a big run at the box office. However, Hollywood's latest sci-fi film has been attacked by piracy. On the internet, the HD print of Avatar 2 is available for both viewing and download. Despite strict laws in place against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked. Often these leak cause drops in the box office collections of the film.

Avatar 2 is one of the biggest films this year. In India the film opened in more than 3800 screens. Giving away more details, film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#Xclusiv… #Avatar *final* screen count...#India: 3800+ .. 17,000+ shows daily.. Note: All languages."

The film has received rapturous reception in early media screenings, rained on with superlatives like "phenomenal", "breathtaking" and "epic".

"The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of 'the Sully family' (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure," as per a synopsis.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time. 

"Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, will see Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. "Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

 

