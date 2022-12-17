Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Avatar The Way of Water beat record of Marvel films? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check out box office collection of Avatar 2, titled Avatar The Way of Water

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Avatar The Way of Water opened to rave reviews on Friday. The film is being lauded for its exceptional VFX and is being highly hyped for its storytelling. As the sequel of James Cameron's Avatar (2209) rides high on reviews, many have been wondering if the hype is enough to break the mammoth record set by the first film and multiple Marvel movies that have won the box office in the past.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

The film is expected to easily earn over Rs 45 Cr on the first day of its release. Talking about the advance booking figures, as per Box Office India, Avatar 2 couldn't beat Avengers Endgame and Spiderman - No Way Home. "The advance of the was huge and finished the second highest in history for Hollywood in India after Avengers Endgame with collections in excess of 40 crore nett. The advance for the first day was a little less than Spiderman - No Way Home but for the weekend it was well ahead and its a three day weekend for Avatar - The Way Of Water as against the four days of Spiderman - No Way Home," the report shared.

However, in the Southern circuit, the film moved way past these two. The figures coming in from Nizam / Andhra are double of Avengers Endgame and at places even more than double. It looks like Avatar - The Way Of Water will be the first non South film to actually hit double digits in Nizam / Andhra as it crosses the 10 crore nett mark in the circuit," the report added.

About Avatar The Way of Water

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of 'the Sully family' (Jake, Neytiri and their kids). "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, will see Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. "Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Don't miss these:

Video of Jungkook holding back his tears as BTS members bid bye to Jin goes viral | Watch

Inside Pics: Kareena-Saif host Star Wars theme birthday party of Taimur

Latest Hollywood News