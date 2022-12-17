Saturday, December 17, 2022
     
  5. Shah Rukh Khan unveils Pathaan co-star and 'buddy' John Abraham's new look on birthday

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Pathaan co-star and 'buddy' John Abraham's new look on birthday

In the new poster of Pathaan, John Abraham wears a deadly look on his face. He will play the antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer action film.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2022 16:32 IST
John Abraham
Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK John Abraham looks deadly in Pathaan poster

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his Pathaan co-star John Abraham's new look from the upcoming action film on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the new character poster, John sported an all-black look. He appeared deadly and held a gun in his hand. Shah Rukh has also confirmed that in Pathaan, John will play the antagonist and their on-screen clash will surely be something to look forward to. The movie will hit the big screens on January 25 and has huge expectations riding on it. 

John Abraham's new look in Pathaan   

Shah Rukh Khan wished happy birthday to John Abraham by launching his new look poster in Pathaan. SRK and John are teaming up for the first time in the movie, which also co-stars Deepika Padukone. In the new look, John appeared in a black high-neck T-shirt, leather jacket and trousers. He held a gun in his hand and wore a deadly look. His piercing gaze will surely scare anyone off. In the caption to his post, SRK called John his off-screen buddy. Wishing John, SRK wrote, "On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest  @thejohnabraham Watch our clash in theatres on 25th Jan in #Pathaan! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu (sic)."

