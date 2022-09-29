Rakhi Sawant snaps at boyfriend Adil Khan for interrupting, he walks out in anger | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani recently appeared in music video

Rakhi Sawant and Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani have been dating each other for a while now. The duo is often snapped together outside gyms, airports and coffee shops indulging in PDA. On Thursday, both Rakhi and Adil were seen talking to the paparazzi where Rakhi was sharing her views on Hollywood singer Enrique Iglesias kissing a fan. Adil kept interrupting in between while she was interacting. Rakhi lashed out at him and said, "Camera chalu hai. Karlo tum hi karlo baat." Later, Adil got upset and left the place. Watch the video below:

In the video, Rakhi was seen wearing a grey crop-top with leather pants. She kept her look simple and let her hair open. On the other hand, Adil also was seen twinning with her as he also donned a grey T-shirt. In no time, the video was bombarded with epic reactions from social media users. One of them wrote, "Rakhi u should respect ur partner in front of public and specially media ..not looks good ..i also felt bad for adil."

Rakhi is very vocal about her relationship with Adil. She first posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. The actress had earlier revealed how they both are serious about their relationship and how Adil introduced her to his family.

Recently during her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi revealed how her relationship flourished with Adil after she faced depression because of her previous failed marriage with Ritesh. She said, "You know, meri zindagi woh hai, jo kaal kotri mein kisiko daal do, there is no roshni, aur suddenly ek Suraj ki roshni aati hai, that is Adil. I used to not eat. I was in depression. Frankly speaking, jab main, I had broken, past mein jab ex ka sab hua, totally broken ki like zindagi jeene layak nahi. Because, main apni zindagi mein ek bhi daag lagake nahi rakhna chahti thi. Ki koi meri zindagi mein aaye, meri shaadi toote."

On the professional front, Adil and Rakhi recently appeared in a music video titled, Tu Mere Dil Me Rehne Ke Layak Nahi Hai.

