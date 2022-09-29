Mika Singh buys a private Island with lake, 7 boats & 10 horses, fans call him 'Real King' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mika Singh has become the first Indian singer to own a private island

Popular Punjabi singer Mika Singh is riding high on success and has become a proud owner of a private island. He has become the first Indian singer to own a private island. Mika took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying himself to the fullest as he rides the motorboat on the lake. Sharing the video, he also revealed other details in the caption although the price and the location of the property are still under wraps. What has caught everyone's attention is that apart from the Island, Mika has also bought seven boats and ten horses. Check out the video below:

"Pop singer @mikasingh is having aa great time at his little paradise. The first Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses. That’s what you call a real King!" the caption read.

The video is going viral on social media platforms and his fans are on cloud nine They also bombarded the video with fire and red heart emojis. One of them wrote, "Waaoooooo. Amazing." Another wrote, "Excellent."

In the video, Mika can be seen riding a boat. He looked dapper in a blue T-shirt and a grey cap. This is not the first time, Mika has bought something luxurious for himself. From expensive watches to high-end cars, Mika owns a variety of luxe products and properties. Reportedly, he owns a Porsche Panamera, Hummer H3, Lamborghini Gallardo, and the classic Ford Mustang.

On the personal front, Mika Singh is currently dating actress Akanksha Puri whom she recently chose as his life partner through a reality show, Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. The duo are often snapped together, Akanksha celebrated her birthday with the singer with great pomp and show.

