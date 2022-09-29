Bride-to-be Richa Chadha adds twist to her traditional Mehendi, shares glimpse of wedding preparations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married in October first week

Richa Chadha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ali Fazal in the first week of October. The two are having their sangeet and mehendi today. Bride-to-be on Thursday shared a sneak peek of her pre-wedding festivities which are taking place in New Delhi. The actress took to Instagram and shared a small clip flaunting her bridal Mehendi which had the motifs of a lotus flower. Known for her quirky fashion style, Richa added a cute kitty face to the Mehendi.

Earlier in the day, they shared an audio note ahead of their wedding celebrations. However, in the voice clip, they shared that they had formalised their union in 2020.

Ali and Richa took to their Instagram, where they shared the voice note along with a throwback picture featuring the two. In the audio note Richa is heard saying: "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life."

Ali is then heard saying: "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

On Friday, the to-be-married couple will host a cocktail party along with a formal dinner. It will be followed by a DJ party. Around 150 people are expected including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding venue

One of the places where the couple's pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is one India’s oldest club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. It is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding guest list

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the upcoming days. From their wedding invite to the venue, everything related to their marriage has been making headlines. If the latest reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of the actors. For the unversed, Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Love Story

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice. The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

