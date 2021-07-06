Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant heaps praises for Salman Khan, says he taught me things my family didn’t

Actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, heaped praises for the host and superstar Salman Khan. The actress claimed that Salman changed her for the better. She revealed about the promises she had made after exiting the Bigg Boss house. Rakhi also said she learnt things from him that even her family did not teach her. Rakhi Sawant entered the reality show during the mid-season finale of the reality show. She was one of the finalists but quit the show after taking a buyout.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi talked about the promises she made to Salman Khan. She said, "See, I was too upfront and outspoken. Salman Khan improved me on Bigg Boss. He made me promise not to use abusive language on the show and outside it."

"He told me that he is always going to be watching me and all my videos. He watches all my videos, he even watched the one where I put a machine in my nose. He told me, ‘Whatever you do, I am watching you. I want to see a change in you after leaving Bigg Boss. I want to see you doing lots of work, not that you get noticed by saying just about anything. No, that’s over now.’ I promised him," Rakhi added.

The actress claimed that she did not have anyone to teach her how to carry herself and now she is slowly learning it. "Salman Khan ji has made a huge contribution. I never learnt from my family what I learnt from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss," Rakhi said.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently received her first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. She took to her Instagram and posted a video that shows her getting her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, she is seen singing a song while getting the jab. Rakhi Sawant shared a video of herself getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

She mentioned that she is getting vaccinated by Covishield. She captioned the video, "Ho gayi meri pehli dose ! Ab wait karo meri new video ki : #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut # @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial (sic)."

