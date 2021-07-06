Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Nikki Tamboli wants to share screen space with Sidharth Shukla: 'I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to stunt-based reality shows, the actress has a lot on her plate. The actress left no stone unturned to entertain her fans during her stint in the BB14 house. During the initial months of the show, the actress bonded well with senior Sidharth Shukla and her camaraderie with him was much talked about. Before entering the show, the contestant was often seen speaking about her fangirl moments with Sidharth.

The actress, who has always been a huge fan of Sidharth Shukla, would like to share screen space with him. Recently, Nikki was seen expressing her wish to work with him. "I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I’d love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I’m a big fan of his work. I’m sure we’d make an amazing pair," she said.

Nikki was currently seen with Milind Gaba in the music video of the song titled "Shanti". The music video featured Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session. The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. She was also featured in a song by Tony Kakkar titled "Number Likh".

The actress will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She recently returned to India after shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Just before flying to Capetown for the Khatron Ke Khiladi show, the actress had lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. Nikki keeps treating fans with memories of her brother through social media posts and stories. Nikki Tamboli's brother was 29 and died after battling many health issues for many years. He had also tested positive for Covid19 and was surviving on one lung in the last days.

