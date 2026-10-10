Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu gets married to Tanya in Medina, calls it a 'dream turned into reality'

A new chapter has begun in the life of social media influencer Faisu, whose real name is Mohammad Mudassir. He has tied the knot with Tanya in the holy city of Medina. Following their Nikah ceremony, he shared several beautiful wedding photos on social media, featuring himself alongside his wife.

Faisu's post

Sharing the beautiful photos from his Nikah, Faisu wrote, '"And We created you in pairs" | Quran 78:8. Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen'.

Photographer confirms Faisu's wife's name

Daniyal Chaudhry, the wedding photographer of Faisu, shared the wedding photos on Instagram and wrote, 'Faisal & Tanya. A Nikah in front of Roza-e-Rasool. Couldn’t have been more perfect'.

However, even before the wedding photos were out, Yuvika Chaudhary had given a hint to the fans of Mr Faisu.

Yuvika Chaudhary had revealed the wedding card

Some time ago, a wedding card announcing Faisu's marriage went viral on social media. Following this, Yuvika Chaudhary also shared a video discussing claims about his wedding. The card featured the names Faisu and Tanya, bringing his wife's name into the public eye.

Who is Faisu's wife, Tanya?

There is limited information available online about Faisu's wife. Faisu had previously spoken about his upcoming marriage while appearing on the show The 50 with Yuvika Chaudhary. The marriage reportedly took place with the consent of both families. However, details about Tanya's personal life and background have not been disclosed publicly.

Faisu has shared his wedding photos without keeping his wife's face hidden from the public. The couple looks happy together in the pictures. The Nikah ceremony was expected to be attended by family members and close associates. Faisu is also expected to host a grand reception in Mumbai soon.

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