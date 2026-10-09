Exclusive: Sudha Chandran recalls 'work drought' after National Award win, talks about gruelling TV hours

New Delhi:

Actress Sudha Chandran, who has spent over three decades in the entertainment industry, has opened up about the demanding schedules of daily television, the importance of setting boundaries at work and how she chooses roles at this stage of her career. The actress, who has worked across television, films and digital formats, believes that while long working hours are part of the profession, the industry also needs to be more mindful of an actor's time and personal boundaries.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sudha recalled the advice she received from senior actor Kiran Kumar early in her television career. His words, she said, taught her the importance of knowing when to say no, something she continues to follow even today.

The actress is currently exploring a different storytelling format with Hisab Barabar, a micro-drama that brings her to a format where stories unfold through short, vertical episodes. She plays Asha, a mother whose determination to protect her son's dignity and future forms an important part of the story.

Sudha Chandran on gruelling TV schedules and setting boundaries

Daily soaps are known for their demanding schedules, with actors often speaking about long working hours and exhausting shoots. Having spent a considerable part of her career in television, Sudha said that such schedules are familiar to the profession, but better organisation and respect for personal boundaries are equally important.

"Daily television comes with demanding schedules and tight deadlines, so long working hours are certainly a part of the profession. I have always believed in giving my best to a project, but I also feel that the industry needs to become more organised and respectful of an actor’s time and personal boundaries," Chandran told us.

The actress also recalled a piece of advice from Kiran Kumar that has stayed with her over the years. She believes that learning to set boundaries can make a difference in a profession where work commitments can be demanding. "Very early in my television career, senior actor Kiran Kumar gave me some advice that has stayed with me. He told me, 'Sudha, learn to say no. It’s a small word, but it keeps your life sorted.' I have carried that with me ever since. Clear communication and knowing your boundaries can make a big difference, especially in a demanding profession like ours."

Sudha Chandran on continuing to work in television

Despite exploring digital formats, Sudha has no plans to shut the door on television. The actress believes that different platforms can coexist and offer performers opportunities to take on varied characters. "Absolutely. Television has given me so much and has played a very important role in my journey as an actor. I have seen the medium evolve over the years, and I believe that one platform does not have to replace another. Every medium creates a new space for storytelling. As an actor, I don't want to restrict myself based on age or medium. If television continues to offer me interesting and layered characters that challenge me and allow me to surprise the audience, I will always be happy to be a part of it."

Sudha Chandran on work drought and being selective about roles

Having worked in the industry for more than 30 years, Sudha has experienced both professional highs and difficult phases. She recalled a period early in her career when work was hard to come by, even after she won the National Award for Mayuri. The experience, she said, taught her patience and resilience.

"There was a time early in my career when I went through a significant work drought. Even after winning the National Award for Mayuri, I had very little work for several years and was even labelled a ‘one-film wonder’. That phase taught me a great deal about patience and resilience."

Today, the actress is more selective about the projects she takes on. For her, the decision is less about the medium or the kind of role and more about whether the character offers something new to explore. "Today, I am selective about the roles I take, but it is not about being difficult or having an ego. It is about constantly reinventing myself. I don't want to keep playing the same kind of character simply because it is familiar. Whether a role is positive, negative or comic, I look for something that has an emotional journey and gives me an opportunity to bring something different to the screen."

Sudha Chandran on her micro-drama Hisab Barabar

While television has been an important part of Sudha's career, the actress is also open to exploring newer formats. Her latest project, Hisab Barabar, gave her an opportunity to experience micro-drama storytelling, where the narrative moves quickly, and each episode has limited time to make an impact.

Talking about how the format differs from her earlier work, Sudha said, "The biggest difference is the speed and precision of the format. In films, you have more time to explore a character and allow emotions to develop. In a micro-drama, especially one with 1–3 minute vertical episodes, every expression, dialogue and moment has to count. There is very little room for anything that does not move the story forward."

The actress said she was drawn to the project both because of its format and because of her connection with Asha, the character she portrays. Asha's determination to fight for her son made the role particularly meaningful to her.

"What excited me about Hisab Barabar was the opportunity to explore a new form of storytelling and be part of the way platforms like TukTuki are changing how audiences consume content. I also connected deeply with Asha because she is a mother who is willing to go to any extent for her son’s dignity and future. Her strength, self-respect and emotional journey made the character very special to me."

For Sudha, playing Asha was also an emotional experience. The actress said the character's strength and sacrifices reminded her of her own mother, whose influence helped her understand the emotions required for the role. "What stayed with me most was Asha’s strength as a mother and the sacrifices she makes for her son. While playing her, I naturally drew from my own relationship with my late mother. She taught me the meaning of unconditional love, sacrifice and standing strong during difficult times. Bringing some of those emotions into Asha’s character made the experience very personal and helped me connect with her on a deeper level."

Stay tuned for Sudha Chandran's exclusive on her life-altering accident in 1981.

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