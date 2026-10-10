Bigg Boss 20 new promo out; Weekend Ka Vaar sets new challenges for housemates | Watch

Bigg Boss 20 is currently the talk of the town, with the latest promos giving viewers a glimpse of the drama, entertainment, and unexpected moments lined up for the upcoming episode. The makers have released new promos featuring Salman Khan conducting a special activity in which contestants are called out for their flaws, leading to some interesting reactions inside the house. Meanwhile, Qazi Touqeer and Gullu bring a dose of fun with their entertaining antics and playful interactions with the housemates.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have also revealed the name of the contestant who has secured the captaincy crown this week. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode

Salman conducts an activity

In the new promo, Salman Khan announces that an event traditionally held on Sundays in the 300-year history of Bigg Boss will take place on a Saturday instead. He then conducts an activity in which Gullu points out the contestants' flaws and splashes water on their faces

Speaking about Amrapali Dubey, Gullu says that she lies to everyone to lure them into her trap and dislikes anyone who does not fall for it. He then splashes water on her face

Why did Gullu splash water on Arishfa?

Next, Gullu speaks about Young DSA, noting that although he considers himself a Badshah, or king, he has become a slave inside the house. He then splashes water on his face

Arishfa Khan is next. Gullu remarks that she cries when someone calls her a little girl and tends to speak unnecessarily on every matter. He then splashes water on her face.

Watch the promo here:

How did Qazi and Gullu entertain the contestants?

In another promo, Qazi Touqeer and Gullu appear dressed in Arabian-style attire. They playfully tease the contestants and kiss Asif Khan while singing in an Arabic style

Qazi also compliments Amrapali Dubey, telling her that she looks very beautiful in a saree

Who won the captaincy crown?

The makers have shared a post on social media featuring a photograph of Asif Khan. The caption reads, "Thanks to Love's vote, the crown of captaincy has gone to Asif Khan this week"

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