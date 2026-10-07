Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K to enter Bigg Boss 20? Source reveals exclusive update

If veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K does enter Bigg Boss 20, it would mark a new phase in her career beyond music. The American-Indian singer and actress is reportedly among the names being considered for a wildcard entry into the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. However, neither Shannon nor the show's makers have confirmed her participation yet.

However, a source close to Shannon exclusively shared insights into Shannon's participation in the show.

Is Shannon K entering Bigg Boss 20?

A source close to Shannon K exclusively spoke to India TV about her possible Bigg Boss 20 entry. While the buzz was neither accepted nor denied, the source told us, "It's in talks. No confirmation as of now." While this can't be considered a confirmation, chances are high that she is participating in BB 20. The show's makers are yet to share a confirmation on the matter.

Who is Shannon K?

Born Sana Kumar Sanu, Shannon is the daughter of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu. She was born in India and raised in London before moving to Los Angeles to pursue music and acting.

While she comes from a family with a strong Bollywood music legacy, Shannon has largely built her career in Western pop. Her music also carries Indian influences. Some of her songs include A Long Time, Give Me Your Hand, Run, Antidote, OTT, 9-5 and Not My Shade.

She often shares posts with her father. Her latest post was on Father's Day. She penned, "Growing up watching your journey full of hardships and struggles taught me that dreams only work when you work harder and to become a good artist , you need to be a good human being first! Success doesn’t come overnight! Thank you for everything Day Happy Father’s Day."

Shannon K's music career

Shannon began her professional music journey with A Long Time in 2018. Her subsequent work has explored themes including bullying, confidence, relationships and self-worth. Her song Give Me Your Hand was associated with an anti-bullying campaign and was released through Billboard in the US. She has also performed at international venues, including London's Royal Albert Hall.

In 2025, Shannon performed at Coachella, adding another major international appearance to her music career. Her performance was widely appreciated by the audience

Her latest single, Not My Shade, was released in August 2026. It is based around themes of cheating, infidelity and heartbreak.

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