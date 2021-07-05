Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHISH CHOWDHRY Ashish Chowdhry pens heart-wrenching note after Raj Kaushal's demise; talks about filmmaker's ‘legacy of love’

Actor Ashish Chowdhry is devastated by the sudden demise of his close friend and filmmaker Raj Kaushal. The actor paid an emotional tribute to late filmmaker after attending his prayer meet. Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's husband, passed away on Wednesday (June 30) following a heart attack. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry were present.

A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashish shared a picture from the prayer meet along with a note talking about late producer-director's legacy of love. He opened up about Raj’s thoughts, ideas and earnest talks with him. Revealing that Raj always talked about leaving a legacy, the actor penned an emotional note on the same.

Ashish Chowdhry said, "He always said that it was only about leaving a legacy. And that term ‘legacy’ to me and most of the world means ‘success'. But now when he’s gone, I get it. The only legacy is LOVE. Love for and from not only friends and family, but from every person who we meet and interact with even once or twice in our lives. Be it anyone. Big or small. Poor or rich."

"The things those people say and feel about us even after we’re long gone. And how much they remember or miss us after our lives have ended. We can’t take money and property with us when we’re gone. We can only take the wishes of people who only wish that the person who they feel so much hollowness without, hadn’t gone. And that’s what my brother has abundantly left behind," he added.

"A legacy of so much love that he spread from inside of that insanely big and soft heart of his. The heart that was bearing, supporting and fulfilling so many other hearts that unknowingly were so dependent on him. It was all that non-stop, overtime work that his beautiful heart did, that made it stop - maybe. But it stopped only after leaving a massively unmatched legacy of love behind," Ashish wrote in the much elaborated post.

Ashish said Raj was not only the nicest human being but was also the most informative, intelligent and talented guy. "He had in-depth knowledge of everything, from mythology to world politics, geography or humanity. And what topped it all, is that his knowledge excelled in knowing right from wrong. And that's why he was the best guide, the best conversationalist, the best writer and storyteller...His positive energy was infectious. So was that crazy sweet smile of his," Ashish wrote.

"That’s how amazing my big brother was. He was truly a blessing to this universe. Actually he still is. I still sense him and I know that this universe can’t do without him. He’s eternal," Ashish added.

He concluded his long post by sharing Raj Kaushal's message with the world. "What he always said - 'Life is short meri jaan. Make it matter. Khush reh aur woh khushi paagalon ki tarah phela da. Kuch logon ko maaf kar de or kuch se maafi maang le. There's no time for negativity bhai. And no time to waste....There was so much to learn from him. But I will stop here. I think I have said enough. RIP meri jaan Raiiee. I miss you."

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara. Raj had helmed movies such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi changes Instagram profile picture following husband Raj Kaushal’s demise