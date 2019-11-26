Latest News Rakhi Sawant shares videos from her LIT birthday bash but where is hubby Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant shared fun-filled pictures from her 41st birthday bash on Instagram which was missed out by husband Ritesh.

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is celebrating her 41st birthday on Tuesday, November 26. The actress who is known for her stint, in reality, show Bigg Boss is quite active on the social media and keeps on sharing updates about her life on her social media. Yet again, she did the same when she shared videos and pictures from her fun-filled birthday bash which happened upon her arrival in the country from the UK, where she is currently staying with her husband Ritesh. She had a super fun, cut cake, blew candles and thanked fans for their blessings and love. But there was one person whom everyone and he was obviously her husband, who has to date not made any public appearance.

In the video which Rakhi shared, she is seen wearing a casual dress on the table along with a man who is holding her birthday cake. Everyone asks her to blow off the burning candle from a distance and make a wish but she is unsuccessful in doing the same. Sharing the video, Rakhi captioned it as, "Happy birthday to me." Have a look:

In another video, she thanks her fans for their love and wishes. It shows her birthday party having a healthy Caesar Salad and some Sweet lime juice. She is also seen talking about her husband Nitesh who missed out from the party in which she got high after drinking the juice which she compared to beer. Check it out:

