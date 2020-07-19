Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE/CHINMAYABARIK Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee dies in Jaipur; Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta mourn his demise

Bollywood industry has suffered yet another loss after director Rajat Mukherjee passed away on July 17th. His death happened due to due to kidney failure and infection in the lungs, as per a report in Filminformation.com. Known for directing movies like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Road, Love In Nepal (starring Sonu Nigam) and Umeed, Rajat Mukherjee was at his hometown in Jaipur after the announcement of the coronavirus lockdown. He was suffering from kidney problems due to which he was hospitalized. He was discharged from hospital in May later which underwent dialysis. After the shocking news of his demise, various Bollywood celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha and other condoled his death on social media.

Recalling old memories with the late director, Hansal Mehta wrote, "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend."

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate."

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage