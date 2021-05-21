Raj and DK share Asif Basra's pic from Family Man 2 trailer: ‘Losing him to suicide left us heartbroken’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJ AND DK Asif Basra

After much wait, the trailer of Family Man 2 was released by the makers earlier this week. Instantly, the trailer received much love from the audience and the leads Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni were appreciated for their intriguing performance. Fans also noticed late actor Asif Basra in the trailer. The late actor will be seen playing the character of a marriage counsellor in the web show. Asif makes an appearance in the latter half of the trailer in a comic scene with Bajpayee.

On Thursday, the makers of The Family Man web show, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK took to their verified Instagram account to remember the late actor. The duo shared a picture of Asif from the trailer along with a heartfelt note. "Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken!" the wrote in the caption, adding, "May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are... Asif Basra!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGRgpepM2i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also read: Before 'The Family Man 2' we never were the sequel kind of people: Raj and DK

News of Asif Basra's demise shocked showbiz to the core last year. The actor allegedly died of suicide at his residence in Dharamsala. Known for his character roles in films like 'Black Friday', 'Parzania', 'Jab We Met' and 'Kai Po Che', among many others, Basra was last seen in the Hotstar TV series 'Hostages'.

Coming back to Family Man 2, the series revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. It showcases his struggle to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stake job and being a husband and a father.

The family Man 2 was supposed to launch in February this year but the makers postponed it after Tandav controversy. However, the new web series has also landed itself in troubled waters. Soon after the release of The Family man 2 trailer, people on social media started referring to the show as against Tamil interests. Netizens seem unhappy with the portrayal of people of the south in the web show.

Also read | The Family Man 2 Controversy: Protests against Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha's show, netizens call it 'anti-Tamil'