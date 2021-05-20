The Family Man 2 Controversy: Protests against Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha's show, netizens call it 'anti-Tamil'

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMEVIDEOIN The Family Man 2: Netizens call the show 'anti-Tamil'

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited web series The Family Man 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the trailer of the show on Wednesday. While the trailer won many hearts, it also landed itself in controversy as it angered people in the South for portraying them as 'terrorists.' The trailer talks about the Tamil rebels fighting for their interests in Sri Lanka joining hand with the ISIS to harm the country. This does not go down well with the people who called the web show 'anti-Tamil.'

Soon after the release of The Family man 2 trailer, people on social media started referring to the show as against Tamil interests. There are allegations that this series is presenting the Tamilians on screen like terrorists and this is an attempt to discredit the years-long struggle in Sri Lanka. #Familyman2_against_tamils also started trending on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, "Stop slandering the feelings of Tamils and the liberation struggle of the native people of Tamil Eelam!" Another tweeted, "If the series has anything that hurts the Tamils and Eelam Tigers, It should and it will be banned for hurting Tamils. Don't talk about anything if you don't know about our History."

South star Samantha Akkineni has also being accused of this whole issue on social media. No statement has been issued by Amazon Prime Video yet. 'The Family Man 2' tells the story of a detective Srikant Tiwari who is torn between his duty as a government servant and as a family man. Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. She will be seen playing a suicide bomber.

Watch The Family man 2 trailer here-

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

Produced by D2R Films, The family Man 2 was supposed to launch in February this year but the makers postponed it after Tandav controversy. Many FIRs and protests took place after the Saif Ali Khan starrer showed actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appeared dressed as Shiva and abusing on the stage. The series was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments and Amazon Prime Video was asked to take it down. After this, the streaming platform decided to postpone The Family Man 2.