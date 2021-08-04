Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas paint Instagram red with mushy post as they reunite

Global star Priyanka Chopra who was in the UK, where she was filming the upcoming Amazon Prime spy series Citadel, has finally reunited with husband Nick Jonas. Both Nick and Priyanka were away from each other since a long time due to their respective projects. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a cosy picture with Nick and captioned it as "he's home." In the image, Nick can be seen sleeping in Priyanka's arms.

The loved-up image of the couple has left fans in awe of them. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented: "Couple goals. God bless you both." Another one wrote: "Adorable."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, often treats their fans with their PDA on social media. A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated three years of togetherness. The two had shared a string of throwback pictures clicked during their date nights in the past.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

She also has a romantic drama Text for You and Matrix in her kitty. A few months ago, she even had launched her memoir -- 'Unfinished'.