Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to Saba's post, after fan pointed out Bebo might be ignoring her

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan often shares pictures of the Pataudi family. From Saif and Kareena's wedding to Taimur-Inaaya's pictures, she keeps treating fans. Recently, a fan noted that Kareena Kapoor never reacts to sister-in-law Saba posts on social media to which she had replied that she loves her 'bhabhi'.

However, on Tuesday Kareena proved them all wrong as she re shared a picture of her elder son, Taimur, shared by Saba. Sharing the post Saba had written in the caption, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more!"

Last month, a fan had pointed out that Kareena Kapoor never reacts to family pictures shared by Saba on social media. “Kareena kbhi aapka comments ka reply tak nahi karti or aap uski pictures post karti rehti hein". Saba replied, “@almirah_rj bec I love my bhabi :) Be true to yourself."

Saba also shared Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's picture when she made Taimur and Inaaya wear colour co-ordinated clothes. She wrote, "My Other JAAN.....Reaching for the stars. Dressed by Aani (short for Khalajaani) ME ! Blue kurta... To match her cousin Tim's shirt. Twinning... My two hearts.Love is fair. To each. One gets so will the other. Dadu n inni."

Saba is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan who is an avid Instagram use and share pictures from the family album. Recently, she has decided to claim copyright over the photos, and even watermarks them with her name. She became upset with a fanpage that posted a picture of her niece Sara Ali Khan without giving her due credits. She wrote, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction."

Kareena married Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The two, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016 and welcome their second son in February this year.