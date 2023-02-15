Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee make relationship official with matching tattoos | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATEIK BABBAR Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Prateik Babbar, who has carved a niche for himself with his sincere performances and impressive looks in films like Darbar and India Lockdown, is now in the news for an awwdorable reason. He has made his relationship with Priya Banerjee official on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, he shared the first picture with her on social media. Taking to Instagram, Prateik shared the news with his fans alongwith a series of pictures. In the first picture, the couple is seen facing the sun and posing with their backs to the camera. In the second, the duo flaunted their matching "p b" with a heart and infinity sign emoji. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "p b."

Rumours of Prateik Babbar and Priya being together have been doing the rounds for a while. This, however, is the first time they have made it official. As soon as the good news was announced, the actor's fans dropped in their comments. Singer-actor Meiyang Chang wrote, "Now you've piqued everybody's curiousity, my friend. Sweet pictures."

Meanwhile, Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

About Prateik Babbar

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with wife Nadira Babbar. He made his acting debut in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Aamir Khan produced 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' (2008). He was recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indian Lockdown. In the film, he played a migrant worker who was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown in India. Priya, on the other hand, has worked in a number of movies including 'KISS: Keep It Simple Stupid', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Baarish', 'Bhanwar' and others.

He has also delivered great performances in web series’ Four More Shots Please and Hiccups and Hookups.

