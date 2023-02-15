Priyanka Chopra's 'Love Again' trailer with Sam Heughan has Nick Jonas' special connection. WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's 'Love Again' trailer out

Priyanka Chopra dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Love Again.' Starring Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles, the video looks promising. Taking to Instagram, the actress treated fans with a trailer video along with a caption, "We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing costars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay." She has also shared the poster of her new rom-com alongside Sam, where the two are striking a romantic pose and their chemistry looks breathtaking.

The trailer starts with a grieving woman named Mira (Priyanka Chopra), who is struggling to live her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps on texting him on his old number which is now being used by a journalist named Rob Burns (Heughan).

Rob is a journalist who is captivated by Mira's candid and heartfelt texts in which she opens up about her old traumas. Rob is assigned to write a story about singer Celine Dion. Rob and Mira meet during an opera night and instantly click. However, Rob struggles how to confess to Mira that he fell in love with her through texts. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a special cameo in the movie. The couple also shares a kiss.

Helmed by Jim Strouse. It is set to hit theatres on May 12, 2023. Based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, the film was earlier titled 'It's All Coming Back to Me'.

A few days back, Priyanka made some headlines after she revealed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress chose a momentous occasion for it. PeeCee and Malti Marie were all beaming with happiness as Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony. As the one-year-old made her first public appearance, she was joined by Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and her daughters.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, it will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

ALSO READ: Not Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Valentine's Day plan is with THIS person | Checkout

Latest Entertainment News