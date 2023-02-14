Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's white wedding is the perfect Valentine's Day gift | See photos

Hardik Pandya and Natassa Stankovicc had a white wedding on Valentine's Day in Udaipur. Have a look at the mesmerizing photos.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 22:17 IST
Hardik Pandya
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93 Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding photos

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya had a beautiful white wedding on Valentine’s Day, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Unlike their earlier low-key court marriage, this one was a grand affair. It seems Rajasthan is becoming the celebrity's favorite spot for a destination wedding. It seems that Rajasthan has emerged as the go-to destination for most Indian celebrities. On February 7, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. 

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share the dreamy wedding photos. He captioned the post, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love". Let's have a look at the mesmerizing photos of the two.

 

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARDIKPANDYA93Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding photos
It was in January 2020 that Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa. They got married in hurry in May 2020. It was a very private and intimate ceremony in presence of family members. They welcomed their first child Agastya in 2021. Agastya would get to witness his parents' grand wedding, how cool is that!

 

