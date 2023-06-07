Prabhas asked about marriage plans amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, Adipurush actor's reply goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Prabhas along with team Adipurush was in Tirupati for the grand pre-release event of the film where the actor met several of his fans. He wore a pristine white kurta and dhoti for the event. Amid loud cheers and whistles, the Telugu actor, who has been rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon, opened up about his wedding plans. Seems like Prabhas has already decided his wedding location and when asked about the same, he was quick to reply.

Prabhas' reply goes viral

When asked about his marriage plans, the actor replied, "I will get married in Tirupati." His announcement left fans roaring with joy. However, he did not reveal whom he will marry.

Prabhas was rumoured to be dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. However, both actors dismissed the rumours on several occasions. Last year Kriti's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan had hinted that the Adipurush co-stars are dating. Later, she issued a statement, saying "Its neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWANKriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's statement

Varun's Statement

During film Bhedia's promotions, the Jug Juggjeeyo actor appeared on the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he hinted about Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon. Varun answered why Kriti was not on the list of 'eligible single women'. He said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai (Kriti Sanon isn't on the list because her name is written on someone else' heart)." Adding, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (There's someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one)."

The statement sparked speculation among netizens as Prabhas was shooting with Deepika Padukone for their upcoming movie 'Project K'.

About Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, it is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. ALSO READ: Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama is a surreal depiction of Ramayana

The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

