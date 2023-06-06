Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama is a surreal depiction of Ramayana

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adipurush Poster

The first trailer of Adipurush has already left the fans mind-blown and now with the release of the new poster, the makers are really giving us goosebumps. Now the final trailer is bringing back the ultimate India's timeless saga. Helmed by Om Raut, it is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. In Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan is seen essaying the role of Lankesh. The film is gearing up for a grand release on June 16 in multiple languages. The film was earlier postponed due to criticism over the visual effects and computer graphics.

The new trailer immediately sets itself apart from the earlier one, and it’s clear that work has gone into refining the visual effects. What looked like a half-rendered work-in-progress the last time around is now at least close to what we’ve come to expect from big-budget Indian films. But as the trailer unfolds, the quality of the visual effects decreases. The final battle sequence especially looks just as unrefined as what we saw earlier.

After several delays, Om Raut directorial venture Adipurush trailer was dropped on May 9. The trailer struck a chord with the audience and several Twitter users hailed it for it's improved VFX. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back. The film's trailer and posters have already stirred the internet.

The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Speaking about the same, Raut had said, “We wanted to tell the story of Shri Ram and 'Ramayana' to the youth of not just our nation but the entire world... Getting a chance to showcase your work on a global platform like Tribeca enables us to complete one of the targets that we had.”

Court dismisses plea seeking stay on release of Adipurush

Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed the suit moved against the maker of the movie 'Adipurush' after noting that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the same. A plea seeking a stay on the release of the period film was moved by Raj Gaurav, a lawyer.

In the complaint, it has been alleged that in the trailer of the movie, the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana have been shown in a manner that hurts the religious sentiments of the applicant and others. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

