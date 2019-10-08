Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Ranveer Singh hits a six on Deepika Padukone’s ball at ’83 wrap up bash. Check photos

In '83, Ranveer Singh will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his real-life wife Deepika Padukone will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia.

New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2019 6:50 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Bollywood megastars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are easily the most adorable couple in the showbiz. Not just their onscreen chemistry but the duo knows how to have fun offscreen as well. Last night, the superstars attended the wrap-up bash of their upcoming film ’83 and had a lot of fun. The entire star cast of the Kabir Khan directorial was present at the celebrations, but it was fans’ favorite DeepVeer who stole away the show. 

Deepika and Ranveer were seen getting playful at the wrap-up bash. In the pictures going viral on the internet, the couple can be seen playing cricket. While Ranveer stepped into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev once again at the party, Deepika took over the ball. The actor hit a six and the two pretend looking at the ball going to a distance. Their expressions are one in a million and goofiness attracted all the attention. Check out the pictures here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

If you have been living under the rock for a while now and doesn’t know about Kabir Khan’s ’83, let us enlighten you. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and his real-life wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. The film revisits the iconic moment of Indian cricket team winning the World Cup in 1983. The film also stars talented actors like Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk Hardy Sandhu and many others.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

It is said that the wrap up party was organized by Deepika Padukone herself and she sent personalized written notes to the team members inviting them. According to a report in DNA, her note read, "Member of team '83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!." Lots of Love, Deepika Padukone"

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

