Deepika Padukone shares her report card, Ranveer Singh has the best reaction to her teachers’ remarks

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s social media game has its own fan base. The actress not just keeps her fans entertained by sharing things close to her on Instagram but also presents it in the most beautiful way. Fans have already become a part of the actress’ family as she shares with them her special moments with close friends but this time, she took everyone back to her school days. Deepika shared pictures from her report card and shared what her teachers thought of her as a kid.

Deepika shared three posts on Instagram in which her teachers’ remarks were written. One of the notes read, “Deepika tends to day dream’. Another read, ‘Deepika must learn to follow instructions’. And the third one read, “Deepika is very talkative in class.” Going by the remarks, it won’t be wrong to say that DP was a naughty kid in school. Have a look-

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared her school memories with the fans, her posts got flooded with a number of comments. Even her husband Ranveer Singh dropped comments on each of her posts. When it comes to day dreaming, Ranveer commented, ‘Head in the clouds.’ Talking about being talkative in class, the loving husband said that his wife was a ‘trouble maker.’ On the post where DP’s teachers had asked her to follow instructions, Ranveer wrote, ‘Yes , teacher . I agree.’

Ranveer Singh's comments on Deepika Padukone's posts

Deepika and Ranveer and easily the most loved couple of Bollywood. This is not the first time that they have dropped comments on each other’s posts but whenever any one of them shares any picture on social media, fans wait for the other to comment with something adorable. The duo has been together for many years now. After dating for six years, DeepVeer decided to tie the knot last year on November 15-15 in a beautiful wedding in Italy.

