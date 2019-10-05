Don't miss Deepika Padukone's priceless gesture for her young fans. Watch video

Deepika Padukone is adorable and there is no denying of this fact. She recently proved the same when she took out time from her busy schedule just to meet some of her little fans. What happened was these fans dropped by on her sets to surprise her. Deepika not only warmly welcomed them but actually took some time off to spend with them. She even shared glimpses from the meeting on her Instagram story.

The young girls who came to meet her had carried a journal that they had specially made for the actress. The actress read the journal with them and thanked them for all the love they shower on her. Making their experience all the more special the actress made sure to personally bid them goodbye. A fan says, "I dreamt of this day since I was seven-year-old." Have a look at the video which is enough to brighten up your mood:

Talking about professional front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83'.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News