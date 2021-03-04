Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi breaks down into tears while recalling her struggles in Bollywood. Watch video

We've all seen Nora Fatehi happily dancing and chirping all around but do you know behind that beautiful face is a struggling story. A Moroccan girl living in Canada moved to India with dreams of entering the Bollywood industry and meeting THE Shah Rukh Khan. She thought of getting picked up by a limousine and being offered a stay in a nice hotel. But all her dreams came to a crash which made her realize that her decision was "the biggest slap in the face." In a latest interview video shared by Brut India, Nora popular for her belly dancing in songs like 'O Saki Saki,' 'Dilbar,' 'Kamariya,' etc is seen breaking down into tears while recalling her "struggle, bullying, rejection and the traumatic experience."

Nora says she had dreams in her mind of how her life would be after entering Bollywood. "I thought It's going to be like a high-level lifestyle, because I'm going to Bollywood. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest shock of my life, the biggest slap in the face," she said.

The biggest challenge for Nora who came from a developed country like Canada to a developing country like India was language. But she would spend hours, days and months with her Hindi diction coach just to pursue her dream but she faced insult from people who would laugh at the way she spoke. She said, "You're gonna meet people who are gonna laugh at you on the way, whenever you try to speak. That happened to me all the time."

The video of the same was shared by Nora herself on her Instagram handle alongside a lengthy yet emotional post. It read, "One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever, i have read all ur messages and comments and it makes me feel so happy that u guys have connected with me on a human level and have understood me! Many have related to my story, my feelings and my thoughts, many have said they are inspired more than ever before! This gives me strength and drive to continue on my path and my dream to fulfill the bigger plan, to instil positivity, hope, upliftment and enlightenment via my presence !

And we are getting there slowly! Everyone who has reached out to say thank u for me opening up and being transparent like this i want to say thank u for taking the time to genuinely watch my interview and for respecting my journey, my thought process and admiring me i always say im grateful and lucky to be able to connect and touch people globally on a human level! I wudnt have it any other way! If i can motivate and represent then im on the right track!"

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. Not only this, but she was also seen in the song 'Chor Denge.'