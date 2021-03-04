Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHANAKSHUKLA Remember Gia aka Jhanak Shukla from SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho? She's 25 & 'not earning anything'

Remember Gia Kapur from Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho? Jhanak Shukla who played the role of the little girl has now grown up and "not earning anything" at the age of 25. Jhanak has also worked in the robotic TV show Karishma Ka Karishmaa but at the age of 15 she decided to take a break from acting and feels that her retirement has already begun. In a video shared by Brut India, the young girl shares how she is enjoying her slow-paced life and has indulged in writing and travelling. For those unversed, Jhanak is the daughter of actress Supriya Shukla who is popular for her roles in daily soaps like KumKum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tere Liye, etc.

Talking about taking a break from the world of acting, Jhanak said, "My retirement has already begun. My parents say that because I don't work as much. I chill. I make soaps. I roam. I write sometimes. And I've done my masters so I'm like, 'It's okay. I was not actually fed up of acting. I was 15 or 16 so I was like, 'I have to chill now.' Because during childhood I had worked a lot but also my parents, they made me take breaks in between.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X3 Contestant List: Will THESE celebs be a part of Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha's show?

I used to even go to school on a regular basis and I did my homework and everything, it was fun but somewhere I missed a small part of my childhood. So. my parents were also like, 'Take a break now.' So, that's somewhere I lost the track when it comes to acting."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHANAKSHUKLA Gia aka Jhanak Shukla from SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHANAKSHUKLA Gia aka Jhanak Shukla from SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHANAKSHUKLA Gia aka Jhanak Shukla from SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho

What is Jhanak Shukla doing?

Answering the question, she said that she is now an archaeologist and loves her life the way it is but it wasn't something she imagined as a kid. She quipped, "When I was small, I had in my mind that I will be 24, I will be earning a lot, I'll be married and settled. I am 25 and not earning anything. But my parents are very supportive."

ALSO READ: Remember Indian girls Parvati and Padma from Harry Potter? Here's how they were selected for the film

Watch her video here:

Jhanak is quite active on Instagram and despite the fact that she has left acting, she keeps on sharing throwback pictures and videos from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karishma Kaa Karishma. Check them out here:

Jhanak has also been a part of TV shows like Son Pari, Hatim, Gumrah and Aalipazham, a Malayalam series. She has even acted in films like Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante and One Night with the King.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi breaks down into tears while recalling her struggles in Bollywood. Watch video