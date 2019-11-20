Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi visited the Golden Temple with daughter Mehr, the pictures are pure 'gold'

Actress, model, TV host and supermom Neha Dhupia visited the religious site of Golden Temple in Amritsar today along with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter, Mehr. The stunning actress took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from her family visit and believe us guys, they are the cutest pictures we have seen on the internet today. Though the pictures are strategically taken to keep little baby Mehr's face hidden, we are honestly not complaining. The sweet family prayed at the temple and sought blessings while enjoying a little happy time with each other.

Neha was dressed in a yellow salwar kameez by designer Puneet Balana, while Angad kept it casual in a plaid shirt and jeans. But what really stole our heart was little Mehr dressed in a white coloured salwar kurta and her head covered with a plain white sheer dupatta. The family is seen joining hands facing the temple including Mehr participating too. The way Neha is looking at her daughter is as pure as a mother's love can get.

Check out the heartwarming pictures below:

Neha was papped leaving for Amritsar outside her home. Check out the pictures below:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private ceremony in a Gurudwara in May 2018. Their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born in November, the same year. The couple, who is loved by the media has always been very open about their lives. They make sure to share everything with their fans except their daughter, who they are fiercely protective about.

Such a lovely family!

