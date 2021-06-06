Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA, MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Adivi Sesh's adorable furry friends will melt your heart | WATCH

Popular actors Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh, Rashmika Mandanna on Sunday treated their fans and followers with some adorable videos and pictures of their pets. All the animal lovers showered their love on their posts on social media. Rashmika who recently became a pet parent during the Covid-19 pandemic introduced her little puppy to the world, she named him Aura. Sharing a collage of her pictures with the pet dog, she wrote, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! (sic)."

She further added that she fell in love with her pup in just a few seconds. "They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you! (sic)," her post read.

Mahesh Babu posted a video of both his pet dogs on Instagram, who were busy playing with each other. He captioned the video as: "Love need not speak volumes. #Sundayshenanigans."

Adivi Sesh, too posted a video on Sunday of his shih tzu dog, who he refers to as Bubbles M Adivi, barking bravely at its own sneezes.

Sesh captioned the funny video as: "Who is sneezing? Bubbles is angry at whoever's sneezing."

Both the videos were quick to garner comments of admiration from their fans. Interestingly, both the Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh are working together in the biographical drama " Major". The film marks Mahesh Babu's debut as a producer. It will see Sesh play the character of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film's release date has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 2. A new date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Tamil film Sulthan, which released on April 2 in theatres. She will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye.