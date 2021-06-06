Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN, SARITA BIRJE R Madhavan, Sarita Birje on 22nd wedding anniversary share adorable pictures with heartfelt notes

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today. One of the most loved couples of Bollywood Madhavan and Sarita first met in 1991, when Madhavan was Sarita's teacher. On their special day, Madhavan took to his Instagram and shared a love-filled picture with Sarita. He also penned a heartfelt note alongside. "Keeping me in utter awe and in love all these years. Happy anniversary Pondati. To many, many more ahead." the caption read.

On the other hand, Sarita shared then and now pictures of the couple. "It’s been 22 years & you still bring out the child in me happy Anniversary honey love you loads @actormaddy," she wrote.

Many celebrities dropped their lovely wishes for the couple. Actress Bipasha Basu commented "Cuties happy anniversary." Shamita Shetty said, "Happy anniversary you two."

Recently, Madhavan shared a video on his social media praising Sarita for teaching underprivileged kids virtually. He shared a video of Sarita taking a class and wrote that he felt incompetent in front of his wife. “When your wife teaches poor kids across the country, and you feel completely incompetent and useless,”

Madhavan and Sarita Birje got married in the year 1999. The couple are parents to a 14-year-old son named Vedaant.

On the professional front, Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer was received by the audience. The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Last year, he also starred in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few.