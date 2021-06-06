Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam looks like a breath of fresh air in THESE unseen pics from her pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood's heartthrob Yami Gautam married the love of her life, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The news came as a happy surprise for her fans and friends. The couple took to their social media and shared the picture of their special day with a heartfelt note. On Sunday, Yami treated her fans with some more unseen pictures from the traditional ceremonies that took place before the wedding. Yami and Aditya had an intimate wedding in Yami's hometown. Yami looks breathtakingly beautiful in the pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. From Haldi, Mehendi to some more traditional rituals here we bring you a glimpse of Yami's special moments with her family and closed ones.

Yami kept her look simple and elegant for her Haldi. Her sister Surilie Gautam can be seen applying haldi to the bride. She opted for traditional attires and jewelry for all her events. Yami was beaming with happiness in all her pictures.

Check them out here:

Earlier this week, the actress, who got married in an intimate ceremony, posted a picture from her wedding and she wrote: "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor', and since then has featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil', 'Sanam Re', 'Bala' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'.

On the other hand, Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. He won the 66th National Film Awards in 2019 for directing the film. Aditya Dhar's next directorial project is The Immortal Ashwatthama, which will be Vicky Kaushal's second project with director after Uri: The Surgical Strike.