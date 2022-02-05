Lata Mangeshkar health deteriorates: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon & other celebs pray for speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Lata Mangeshkar health updates

92-year-old Lata was taken off the ventilator on January 27

Lata was admitted to the hospital following various health issues, including Covid-19

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently being treated under aggressive therapy at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition. She is tolerating the procedures well, updated Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar on Saturday. Several celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani took to social media to extend their wishes for her speedy recovery.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Sending good wishes and praying for Lata didi’s speedy recovery."

Actress Raveena Tandon also shared a tweet about veteran singer's health update and wrote, "#prayers speedy recovery to our nightingale @mangeshkarlata ji."

Actor Aftab Shivdasani penned, "Sincere prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s recovery. A true legend and jewel of India."

For the unversed, Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

-with ANI inputs