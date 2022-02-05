Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, veteran singer again on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lata Mangeshkar health deteriorates

The health condition of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's health who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, worsened. The veteran singer is critical and her treatment is underway. She has been again put on ventilator and will remain under the observation of doctors. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.

Earlier, giving a health update about Lata Mangeshkar, Dr Pratit Samdani had said that her ventilator support was removed as there was an improvement in her health, but today is again put on the ventilator support.

Also, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that he spoke the Dr Pratit and the singer is recovering. "She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment."

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. Known as Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more.

