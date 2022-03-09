Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
  5. Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi in presence of family members

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes. After performing the Vedic rituals at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.

singer Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6

Highlights

  • Vedic rituals were performed before Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were immersed in Ganga
  • Lata Mangeshkar's sister and other family members were present in Varanasi at the time of rituals
  • Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 after being hospitalised with COVID-19

The ashes of the legendary singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members in Varanasi. She had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes. They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat.

After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.

