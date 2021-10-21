Yami Gautam to Natasha Dalal, B'town divas to celebrate Karwa Chauth first time after marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM/ DIA MIRZA Karwa Chauth 2021: Yami Gautam, Natasha Dalal & others who will celebrate festival for first time

Bollywood industry witnessed many big fat weddings in the last one year. While many celebrities opted for a low-key wedding event with just their families and close friends in attendance due to covid-induced lockdown, there were others including Varun Dawan- Natasha Dalal, who went for a destination wedding. This Karva Chauth (on October 24), will mark their first celebration together as newlyweds. Bollywood divas including Yami Gautam, Natasha Dalal, Dia Mirza and others will be fasting and enjoying the festival for the first time after marriage.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam got hitched to filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh. They tied the knot in a simple low key ceremony in the presence of immediate family members. The duo will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth this year. Yami and Aditya had worked together in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, also starring Vicky Kaushal.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Alibaug's luxurious resort 'The Mansion House' on January 24. The duo looked dreamy in ivory outfits and said their vows amid family and close friends. And this Karwa Chauth will be the first for the newly-wed couple.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza on February 15 tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with just their families and close friends in attendance. A woman priest solemnized Dia and Vaibhav's wedding. The couple went for minimal decor which was completely biodegradable and natural. For the wedding, Dia looked extremely beautiful in a red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional wedding jewellery.

Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Mishra

Comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Mishra tied the knot this year in Jalandhar, Punjab. They exchanged wedding vows on April 26, 2021, in the presence of their family members and friends. Keeping in mind all the necessary precautions, the couple made their guests go through an RT-PCR test for COVID. The newly weds are enjoying their marital bliss and sharing the glimpse of the same on their respective social media, every now and then. Karwa Chauth 2021: Know about sargi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of fasting & moon rise timing

Meanwhile, the festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha. It is the most significant festival for Indian Married women. On this auspicious festival, Married women observe fast and pray for well being and long life of their husbands. They also worship Goddess Gauri on this day and decorate themselves with sixteen adornments. In many communities, even unmarried women observe fast on this day and pray for a good husband.

Also Read: From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Shilpa, Karwa Chauth looks inspired by Bollywood divas