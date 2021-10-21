Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karwa Chauth 2021: Know about sargi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of fasting & moon rise timing

Karwa Chauth 2021: With the onset of Navratri begins some of the biggest festivals of Hindus one of which is Karwa Chauth. Celebrated by the married women and girls who have reached marriageable age, the festival takes place on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Fast is observed from sunrise and is opened only when the moon shines. Both food and water are forbidden which is why it is termed as one of the most difficult fastings. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the regions of North India especially the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc. Women wake up in the morning to have sargi prepared by their mother-in-law and later on dress up in their traditional attires. In case you're keeping the fast for the long life of your husband, here's everything you should know about this day including sargi, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi and moon rise timing.

When is Karwa Chauth 2021?

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth is being observed on October 24 this year.

Who is worshipped on Karwa Chauth 2021?

Goddess Parvati who is considered as Akhand Saubhagyavati, is worshipped by married women on Karwa Chauth. Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya are also worshipped on this day.

What is the significance of Karwa Chauth 2021?

Karwa Chauth 2021

Karwa means earthen pot which holds a great significance in puja. Ladies offer water known as Argha to the moon through this pot. Chauth means the fourth day. Women start preparing for the big day in advance. Wearing bright coloured ethnic outfits and make up, ladies from neighbourhood, friends and relatives come together for the puja.

What is sargi in Karwa Chauth 2021?

Sargi happens to be the food that married women receive from their mother-in-law on the day of Karwa Chauth. In addition, she also gives some goods to her daughter-in-law. It is taken in the morning before the sun rises and marks the beginning of the fast. In return the daughter-in-law gives a gift to the mother-in-law. The food items in the sargi should be full of energetic food items that give energy throughout the day.

What is the puja process of Karwa Chauth 2021?

Women after eating sargi observe day-long fast. After the sunset a puja is performed in which women usually draw the image of Goddess Gaura on wall or floor or use an image of Goddess Gaura for the puja process. They chant mantra and narrate the stories of Karwa Chauth. These puja rituals are generally performed in groups by women. After completion of puja, the chauth is given as charity to Brahim. And ladies open their fast after the puja rituals are completed and moon is seen.

What is the shubh muhurat and moon rise timing of Karwa Chauth 2021?

The Chaturthi date of Kartik month's Krishna Patra will start from 3.02 pm on October 24 and will end at 5.43 am on October 25.

Chandrodaya- 7.51 PM