Karan Johar recalls his reaction to abolition of Article 377, reveals he cried that day

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently recalled his reaction when the news of the abolition of Article 377 broke the internet. He was interacting at India Today Conclave when he expressed that he cried that day. Opening up about his sexuality and the abolition of Article 377, KJo said that it was a great achievement for the community and the next step it is legalizing gay marriages.

Karan Johar said, “I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried for the fact that there was finally freedom. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgment. I’m so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them.” He added, “That particular day, 6th of September, was ironically my father’s (Yash Chopra) birthday. I felt within me and for the community - freedom.”

Article 377 stated that same-sex relationship is a criminal offense according to the law. KJo revealed that he has high hopes from the government and the next step should be about gay marriages. He said, “The next step is gay marriages are allowed in our country. That is the next step I aspire for as an Indian, as a human being, at a humanitarian level. I hope that happens very soon.”

On the related note, Karan Johar attended the event with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. The two were also asked about the most controversial party video that KJo shared on social media. Reacting to the same, Karan said that he was angry over the baseless accusations and has also decided that next time if something similar happens, it will take the legal way.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, clarified that Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar had sprinkled gangajal on the actors before KJo took the video. He said that for no reason he was portrayed the ‘druggie’ of India.

