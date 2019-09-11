Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
  5. Karan Johar knew answer to Rs 1 cr question on KBC. Because, Takht

Karan Johar will be directing the multi-starrer period drama Takht featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh among others in important roles.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 13:01 IST
Karan Johar knew KBC's Rs 1 crore question

Filmmaker Karan Johar knew the answer to the Rs 1 crore question asked on the reality-based quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A 19-year-old contestant named Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show. The question asked was about the Sirr-e-Akbar. "Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the 'Sirr-e-Akbar'?"

The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh and Ahmad al-Sirhindi.

Karan tweeted on Tuesday night that he knew the Rs 1 crore answer. "I knew the 1 crore answer! 'Dara Shikoh and so would you have Ranveer. Takht," he wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Dara Shikoh in Karan's upcoming film Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

